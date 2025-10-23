Solvar Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Money3 Corporation Limited ( (AU:SVR) ) has shared an announcement.

Solvar Limited has announced the cessation of 4,180,248 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective October 23, 2025. This reduction in securities could impact the company’s capital structure and market positioning, potentially influencing shareholder value and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 264,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$307.7M

