Soluna Holdings Secures $25M for Green Expansion and Debt Reduction

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( (SLNH) ) has issued an announcement.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. has announced a $25 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors to support their green data center expansion, including AI operations and development activities. The initial $10 million will facilitate the retirement of convertible notes, strengthening the company’s balance sheet. The flexible financing terms, such as unsecured advances and managed conversion rates, are intended to simplify Soluna’s capital structure and provide predictable support for growth, with further funds accessible post initial repayment.

