Soluna Holdings Completes Phase 2 of Project Dorothy 2

Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Soluna Holdings announced the completion of Phase 2 construction for Project Dorothy 2, marking a significant milestone as it reaches full hosting capacity with a top-tier Bitcoin miner. Additionally, Soluna secured $20 million from Spring Lane Capital to launch Project Kati 1, a wind-powered data center in Texas, with construction expected to begin in Q3 2025. These developments underscore Soluna’s commitment to expanding its renewable computing platform and enhancing its market positioning in the green data center industry.

Spark’s Take on SLNH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLNH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Soluna Holdings is heavily impacted by significant financial underperformance, which poses high risk. The technical analysis also indicates weak momentum, and the valuation metrics reflect the challenges of investing in a non-profitable company. While there are positive strategic developments, they are overshadowed by financial instability.

More about Soluna Holdings

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is a company focused on transforming surplus renewable energy into global computing resources through the development and operation of digital infrastructure. Their data centers, co-located with renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power plants, support high-performance computing applications such as Bitcoin mining and AI. Soluna’s proprietary software, MaestroOS, aims to enhance grid sustainability while providing cost-effective computing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,877,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.01M

