Soluna Holdings Approves Key Shareholder Proposals

Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Soluna Holdings held a Special Meeting where stockholders approved two key proposals. The first proposal involved increasing the number of authorized shares of common stock from 75 million to 375 million, which was passed with significant support. The second proposal, allowing for the adjournment of the meeting to solicit additional proxies if needed, was also approved. These decisions could potentially impact the company’s ability to raise capital and expand its operations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLNH is a Neutral.

Soluna Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant challenges in revenue, profitability, and financial stability. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not provide additional insights.

More about Soluna Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 14,641,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $178.2M

