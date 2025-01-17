Soltec Power Holdings Extends Creditor Negotiations and Pursues Debt Restructuring

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Soltec Power Holdings SA ( (ES:SOL) ) has issued an update.

Soltec Power Holdings SA has announced that the Commercial Court No. 2 of Murcia has extended the negotiation period with creditors for Soltec Energías Renovables, S.L.U. by three months. The company is progressing well in talks with a banking syndicate to refinance its credit policy and establish a new line of guarantees worth between 90 and 110 million euros. In order to support its debt restructuring efforts, Soltec is actively seeking investors and remains optimistic about reaching a successful resolution. The board is committed to maintaining the company’s viability and preserving its long-term value.

More about Soltec Power Holdings SA

Soltec Power Holdings SA operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing primarily on solar energy solutions. The company is engaged in the development, construction, and operation of photovoltaic projects, providing innovative solar tracking systems and services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €159M

