Solstice Minerals Strikes New Gold Zone

Solstice Minerals Limited (AU:SLS) has released an update.

Solstice Minerals Limited has discovered a new gold zone at their Box Soak Prospect within the Yarri Gold Project, yielding promising results such as 5m @ 0.42g/t Au from reconnaissance aircore drilling. The findings indicate a potentially significant gold anomalism extending over 800m, located in a mineral-rich area near major mining centers. The company, buoyed by a recent asset sale and healthy cash reserves, plans to intensify exploration with further drilling and testing of emerging and advanced gold prospects.

