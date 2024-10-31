Solis Holdings Ltd. Reshuffles Board with New Appointments

Solis Holdings Ltd. (HK:2227) has released an update.

Solis Holdings Ltd. has announced key changes to its board, with Mr. Cheung Garnok resigning as an independent non-executive director and Ms. Carolyn Seet Su Lin stepping into the role effective 31 October 2024. Ms. Seet, with over 20 years of experience in banking and fintech, brings a wealth of expertise to her new position, also taking on the roles of chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing board diversity and governance.

