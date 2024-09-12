Solid State’s AGM Ends with Shareholder Approval

Solid State (GB:SOLI) has released an update.

Solid State plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being approved by shareholders. The company, a key player in the electronics sector, delivers specialized components and systems for harsh environments, serving industries like defence, energy, and aerospace. With over 400 employees, Solid State operates internationally and has a strong presence with multiple acquisitions over recent years.

