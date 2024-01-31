Soleno Therapeutics Expands Equity Incentive Plan

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 24, 2024, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s Board of Directors amended its 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to add an additional 500,000 shares available for equity awards. The amendment, made without stockholder approval, aligns with Nasdaq Listing Rules and is intended for grants to new hires as an employment inducement or in relation to mergers or acquisitions. This plan parallels the Company’s 2014 Equity Incentive Plan in terms of award treatment during corporate changes but includes terms to adhere to the Nasdaq Inducement Award exception.

