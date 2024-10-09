Solartech International Proposes Bye-law Amendments and Share Option Refresh

Solartech International Holdings Limited (HK:1166) has released an update.

Solartech International Holdings Limited proposes amendments to its bye-laws to enhance flexibility for holding treasury shares and to align with new regulatory requirements, including electronic communication and paperless listing regimes. The company also seeks shareholder approval to refresh the limit of its Share Option Scheme and the sublimit for service providers, following a share consolidation that nearly exhausted the existing mandate limit.

For further insights into HK:1166 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.