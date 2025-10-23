Solartech International Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solartech International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1166) ) just unveiled an update.

Solartech International Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting to be held on December 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the auditor. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, with specific limitations on the aggregate number of shares to be issued.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1166) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 108,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.58M

