Solartech Clarifies AGM Share Transfer Deadline

Solartech International Holdings Limited (HK:1166) has released an update.

Solartech International Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in their recent notice of annual general meeting. The company corrected the deadline for share transfers to 4:30 p.m. on December 2, 2024, instead of December 4, 2024. This adjustment ensures shareholders can attend and vote at the upcoming meeting without any issues.

For further insights into HK:1166 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.