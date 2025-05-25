Solaria Announces Online Shareholders Meeting with Key Agenda

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente ( (ES:SLR) ).

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. has announced the call for its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held exclusively online on June 26 or 27, 2025. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the approval of the 2024 fiscal year accounts, re-election of board members, setting director remuneration, and appointing an auditor for the 2025-2027 fiscal years. Additionally, the board seeks authorization to issue fixed-income securities up to 800 million euros, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar power generation. The company is engaged in developing, constructing, and managing solar photovoltaic plants, aiming to provide sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -16.55%

Average Trading Volume: 1,086,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €814.9M

