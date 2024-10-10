SolarBank’s New Solar Project to Power Hundreds of Homes

Solarbank Corp. (TSE:SUNN) has released an update.

SolarBank Corp. is set to develop a 3.7 MW solar power project in Seneca County, New York, which will contribute to its goal of community solar expansion and is projected to power over 430 homes. The project is currently in the interconnection study phase and, if successful, will proceed with permitting and financing, with the potential to benefit from NYSERDA’s NY-Sun Program incentives.

