Solara Active Pharma Sciences Releases Q4 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

An update from Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. ( (IN:SOLARA) ) is now available.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. These results, published in prominent newspapers and available on the company’s website, provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance. This announcement reflects Solara’s continued transparency with its investors and stakeholders, reinforcing its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

More about Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focusing on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company is known for its commitment to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -11.48%

Average Trading Volume: 11,237

Current Market Cap: 32.62B INR

