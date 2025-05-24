Softlab S.p.A. Updates 2025 Financial Calendar

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Softlab S.p.A. ( (IT:SFT) ) has issued an update.

Softlab S.p.A. has announced changes to its company events calendar for 2025, specifically altering the dates for the approval of its financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. The new schedule includes a Board of Directors meeting on May 25, 2025, a Shareholders’ Meeting on June 30, 2025, and another Board meeting on September 25, 2025. These changes are in compliance with the extended term allowed by the Civil Code, and any further adjustments will be communicated promptly.

Average Trading Volume: 10,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €5.04M

