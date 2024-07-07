Sodick Responds to Market Challenges with Reforms

Sodick (JP:6143) has released an update.

Sodick Co., Ltd. experiences a significant decline in segment profit due to decreased machine tool demand and high production costs driven by global inflation. The company is implementing structural reforms, including production consolidation in China and strengthening Japanese operations, to enhance resilience and efficiency. Amidst market challenges, Sodick is also diversifying by developing new markets in Mexico and India, launching innovative products like the LSP5070 linear motor-driven femtosecond laser processing machine, and focusing on post-sales services.

