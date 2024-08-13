Soco Corporation Witnesses Shareholder Changes

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

In a significant update for shareholders, Soco Corporation Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of a substantial shareholder on August 12, 2024, following a previous notice dated April 24, 2024. The detailed changes in voting power and relevant interests of the shareholder are documented in the annexures to the notice. Additionally, new associations have been formed with Castelfrentano Pty Ltd and 2Life Super Pty Ltd, acting in concert with the substantial holder as per the Corporations Act.

