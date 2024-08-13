SOCO Corporation Announces Significant Shareholder Changes

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

SOCO Corporation Ltd has reported a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with the latest update provided on 12th August 2024. This change follows a previous notification given to the company on 24th April 2024. Additionally, Beostemis Pty Ltd has become an associate of the substantial holder under the Corporations Act, potentially indicating a strategic shift in the company’s ownership structure.

