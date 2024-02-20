Social Leverage Acquisition I Announces Operational Wind-Up and Delisting

Social Leverage Acquisition I (SLAC) has released an update.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I is set to wind up operations after failing to complete an initial business combination by the deadline. All public shares will be redeemed at an estimated price of $10.31 per share, with trading on Nasdaq ceasing on February 26, 2024. The company will dissolve post-redemption, and securities will be delisted and deregistered, rendering the warrants worthless. Founder shares will not be redeemed, and the dissolution process will prioritize creditors’ claims as per Delaware law.

