Snowline Gold Corp. Supports Ross River School Meals Program Amid Funding Crisis

Snowline Gold Corp. has partnered with the Ross River Dena Council and the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate to provide temporary funding for the Ross River School Meals Program. This initiative aims to sustain the school-food aspect of the Rural Nutrition program, which was abruptly terminated due to funding denial by Jordan’s Principle. Snowline’s contribution of $90,000 will support the program for at least six months, providing healthy meals to students in a region facing significant food insecurity. This collaboration highlights Snowline’s commitment to supporting local communities and addressing urgent needs while awaiting government intervention.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company focused on the Yukon Territory. It holds a mineral claim portfolio of approximately 360,000 hectares and is advancing its Valley gold deposit, a large, low-strip, near-surface gold system in the eastern Yukon. The company is also involved in regional exploration in the Selwyn Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 210,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.14B

