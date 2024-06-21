Snow Lake’s Promising Uranium Survey Results

Snow Lake Resources (LITM) has released an update.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has reported encouraging preliminary results from their RadonX™ survey at the Engo Valley Uranium Project in Namibia, revealing areas with potential uranium deposits that extend beyond historical findings. The company is advancing with an infill RadonX™ survey to refine drill targets, amid a supportive legislative backdrop with the US Senate’s recent passage of the ADVANCE Act aimed at boosting nuclear energy leadership.

For further insights into LITM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.