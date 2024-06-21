SNDL Inc. Sets Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting for July 2024

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL Inc. announces its annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for July 30, 2024, to be conducted virtually at 10:00 a.m. Toronto time. Shareholders will deliberate on key issues, including the audited financial statements, appointment of directors, and re-appointment of Marcum LLP as the auditor. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting, offering both direct voting for registered shareholders and listening access for non-voting guests.

