SMX Secures $11 Million Funding Through Securities Purchase Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 3, 2025, SMX Public Limited Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors to raise up to $11 million through the issuance of promissory notes. The first closing occurred on August 4, 2025, with $3 million received, and subsequent closings are contingent on certain conditions. The funds will be used for working capital, corporate purposes, and debt reduction. The agreement includes conversion rights for investors and restrictions on further equity sales by the company, impacting its financial strategy and market operations.

More about SMX Public Limited Company

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company operates in the security industry, focusing on providing solutions for the authentication and tracking of products and materials. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and is engaged in developing technologies that ensure the integrity and security of supply chains.

Average Trading Volume: 3,606,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.35M

Find detailed analytics on SMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue