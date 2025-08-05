SMX Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective August 7, 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SMX Public Limited Company ( (SMX) ) has issued an update.

On August 7, 2025, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company will begin trading its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-reverse stock split basis under the symbol ‘SMX’. The reverse stock split, approved by shareholders on May 2, 2025, consolidates every seven ordinary shares into one, reducing the total number of outstanding shares from approximately 9 million to 1 million. This move is expected to enhance the company’s stock market presence and adjust its share structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about SMX Public Limited Company

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company operates in the technology sector, offering solutions for marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology. The company focuses on helping businesses transition to a low-carbon economy by addressing challenges related to carbon neutrality and compliance with governmental and regional regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 3,606,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.35M

