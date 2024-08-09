Smurfit Westrock Releases Q2 2024 Financial Reports

Smurfit Westrock (SW) has released an update.

Smurfit Westrock plc has recently filed its quarterly financial report (Form 10-Q) and the unaudited financial results of Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Form 8-K) for the second quarter of 2024. These documents, revealing the company’s latest financial performance, are now available for public viewing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website and Smurfit Westrock’s investor relations page.

For further insights into SW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.