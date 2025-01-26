SML Isuzu Faces Income Tax Order Over Transfer Pricing

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

SML Isuzu Limited has disclosed receiving an order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax regarding transfer pricing adjustments amounting to Rs 16.41 Lacs. The company intends to appeal against the order as it challenges the methods used for determining the Arm’s Length Price in their manufacturing segment and for the corporate guarantee fee payment. This order might lead to financial implications for SML Isuzu and could potentially affect their operations if penalties are imposed.

More about Sml Isuzu Limited

SML Isuzu Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of commercial vehicles.

YTD Price Performance: -3.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,311

Current Market Cap: 20.63B INR

