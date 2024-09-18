Smiths News PLC Secures Key Financial Times Contract

Smiths News PLC (GB:SNWS) has released an update.

Smiths News PLC has announced a significant contract renewal with the Financial Times, ensuring the continuation of their distribution across the UK. This renewal contributes to the company having secured 75% of its newspaper and magazine revenue on long-term agreements. The company, which prides itself on a 200-year history of distribution, remains confident in finalizing the remaining contracts and reinforcing its growth and investment strategy.

