Smiths Group Expands Share Buyback Programme

Smiths Group plc has announced an increase in its share buyback programme from £100 million to £150 million, with the second tranche of up to £100 million commencing on November 14, 2024. This move aims to reduce the company’s share capital by repurchasing and canceling ordinary shares. The programme is set to be managed by J.P. Morgan Securities plc and completed by the end of FY25.

