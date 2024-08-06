Smiths Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of their ordinary shares, with transactions executed through J.P. Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange. The company completed multiple trades on August 5, 2024, with prices per share ranging from 1,655 to 1,691 GBp. This strategic move aligns with previously issued instructions and is part of their ongoing capital management.

