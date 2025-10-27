Smiths Group Announces Share Repurchase on London Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Smiths Group plc ( (GB:SMIN) ) has provided an update.

Smiths Group plc announced the repurchase of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, executed through HSBC Bank plc. The transaction, which involved the purchase of shares at varying prices, aligns with the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value. The acquired shares will be cancelled, which may impact the company’s share capital and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMIN) stock is a Buy with a £2800.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:SMIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMIN is a Outperform.

Smiths Group plc’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks, significantly bolster its stock score. However, the high P/E ratio suggests a relatively expensive valuation, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a leading industrial engineering company with a history spanning over 170 years. The company operates in the energy, industrials, and construction sectors, focusing on solving critical global challenges such as decarbonisation and energy efficiency. Smiths Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and employs approximately 16,000 people across more than 50 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 993,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.12B

