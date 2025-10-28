Smithfield Foods Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from WH Group ( (HK:0288) ) is now available.

Smithfield Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of WH Group Limited, reported its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended 28 September 2025, showing a significant increase in sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The results, prepared according to US accounting principles, indicate a robust performance with sales rising to US$11,304 million and operating profit reaching US$892 million, highlighting the company’s strong market position and effective cost management.

More about WH Group

WH Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a significant presence in the food industry, primarily focusing on meat processing and packaged meats. It holds an approximately 87.0% equity interest in Smithfield Foods, Inc., a major player in the US market listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Average Trading Volume: 24,861,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.94B

