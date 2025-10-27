Smith & Nephew’s REDAPT System Study: A Decade of Hip Replacement Insights

Smith & Nephew Snats ((SNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Smith & Nephew Snats is conducting a multicenter, post-market clinical follow-up study titled ‘A Multicenter, Post-Market Clinical Follow-up Study of Subjects With the REDAPT™ System Monolithic Sleeveless/Sleeved Stem and/or Fully Porous Acetabular Shell With XLPE Liner and/or Modular Shell Components Previously Implanted.’ The study aims to demonstrate the cumulative revision rate of the REDAPT System components at 10 years, which is significant for assessing the long-term effectiveness of hip replacement solutions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the REDAPT Revision Femoral System, including Monolithic Sleeveless Stems, Sleeved Stems, and Acetabular Components. These devices are designed to improve hip replacement outcomes by providing durable and reliable joint support.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model, focusing on subjects who have previously received the REDAPT System. The primary purpose is to gather long-term data on the system’s performance without intervention allocation or masking.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 26, 2018, with the latest update submitted on January 2, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection towards its 10-year evaluation goal.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could positively impact Smith & Nephew’s stock performance by reinforcing confidence in the REDAPT System’s long-term viability. As hip replacement solutions are a competitive market, successful outcomes may enhance the company’s position against competitors.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue