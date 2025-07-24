SMIC Schedules Board Meeting for Q2 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International ( (HK:0981) ) has shared an update.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 7, 2025, to approve the publication of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0981) stock is a Hold with a HK$42.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock, see the HK:0981 Stock Forecast page.

More about Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is a leading company in the semiconductor industry, primarily focused on the manufacturing and design of integrated circuits. It operates with a significant presence in the global market, providing essential components for various electronic devices.

Average Trading Volume: 70,845,739

Current Market Cap: HK$487.2B

Learn more about 0981 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue