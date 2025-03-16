SMIC Board Supports Director Amidst Legal Proceedings

Semiconductor Manufacturing International ( (HK:0981) ) has issued an update.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation announced that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has issued a public censure against Dr. Fan Ren Da Anthony, an independent non-executive director of the company, due to his involvement in legal proceedings related to his former role at 3DG Holdings. Despite the allegations, the company’s board, excluding Dr. Fan, has reviewed the situation and determined that Dr. Fan remains suitable for his position, as there are no binding decisions against him and the issues do not involve dishonesty or integrity concerns.

More about Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is a leading semiconductor foundry company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company specializes in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and provides semiconductor services to various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 338,721

