Smartworks Files Scrutinizer’s Report Post-AGM

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited ( (IN:SMARTWORKS) ) has shared an update.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has filed a Consolidated Scrutinizer’s Report following its 10th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025. The meeting was conducted virtually, and the report details the voting process and compliance with regulatory requirements. This filing underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards, potentially strengthening its position in the coworking industry.

More about Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited operates in the coworking industry, offering flexible office spaces and related services. The company focuses on providing innovative workspace solutions to businesses and professionals, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Average Trading Volume: 79,111

