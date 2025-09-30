Smartworks Announces Key Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited ( (IN:SMARTWORKS) ) has provided an update.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited announced a change in its management following the approval at its 10th Annual General Meeting. Mr. Ho Kiam Kheong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, while Mr. Neetish Sarda has been re-appointed as Managing Director for a five-year term starting March 2026. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and support its strategic goals in the coworking industry.

More about Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited operates in the coworking industry, providing flexible office spaces and services tailored to businesses seeking adaptable work environments. The company focuses on offering innovative workspace solutions across various locations.

Average Trading Volume: 79,111

Find detailed analytics on SMARTWORKS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue