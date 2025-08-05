SmartStop Declares August 2025 Dividend Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ( (SMA) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 31, 2025, SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. declared a dividend for August 2025, targeting an annualized dividend of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 29, 2025, impacting the company’s financial distribution strategy and potentially influencing investor sentiment.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMA) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. stock, see the SMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMA is a Neutral.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT’s solid operational efficiency and recent corporate events have a positive impact. However, the profitability challenges and high leverage are significant concerns. The technical analysis shows moderate bullish sentiment, but the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The company’s strategic initiatives, like debt offerings and dividends, provide a mixed outlook with growth potential tempered by financial vulnerabilities.

More about SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on self-storage facilities. The company provides storage solutions to a diverse range of customers, emphasizing convenience and security in its offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 645,042

Current Market Cap: $1.38B

