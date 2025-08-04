SmartPay Acquisition by Shift4 Advances with Key Consent

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SmartPay Holdings Limited ( (DE:KX2) ) has issued an update.

SmartPay Holdings Limited has announced that it has entered into a scheme implementation agreement with Shift4 Payments, LLC, which will see Shift4 acquire all shares of SmartPay at NZ$1.20 per share. The Overseas Investment Office consent required for this acquisition has been obtained, marking a significant step forward in the process. However, the scheme still requires approval from SmartPay shareholders and is subject to other customary conditions. This acquisition could potentially enhance SmartPay’s market positioning and provide strategic benefits to its stakeholders.

More about SmartPay Holdings Limited

SmartPay Holdings Limited operates in the financial technology industry, providing payment solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative payment systems, primarily targeting businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

