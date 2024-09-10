Smartgroup Director Ups Stake in On-Market Trade

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Deborah Homewood, a director at Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, has increased her indirect stake in the company by acquiring 3,382 ordinary shares for a total of $29,947.61, bringing her total holdings to 10,000 shares following an on-market trade on September 5, 2024. This financial move demonstrates a bolstered commitment to the company by one of its directors, a detail that may intrigue investors observing director confidence as a signal.

