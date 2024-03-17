SmartFinancial’s Stability Shaken: Navigating the Ripple Effects of Banking Turmoil on Regional Players

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

SmartFinancial, Inc. faces heightened business risk due to instability within the banking industry, primarily affecting regional banks. The recent bank failures and the consequent media scrutiny have undermined customer confidence, potentially driving deposits towards larger institutions and increasing funding costs. Regulatory pressures and potential rises in deposit insurance costs due to these events may further strain SmartFinancial’s financial health. Moreover, the need to maintain liquidity in a volatile market could force the sale of securities at a loss, adversely impacting the company’s earnings and capital position.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on SMBK stock based on 2 Holds.

