Smart Globe Holdings Updates Share Option Scheme Details

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1481) ) has shared an announcement.

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its Share Option Scheme, which was initially adopted in December 2017. The scheme allows for the issuance of up to 100,000,000 shares, representing approximately 9.80% of the company’s total issued shares as of the latest annual report. This additional information does not alter any other details in the annual report, maintaining the integrity of previously disclosed data.

More about Smart Globe Holdings Ltd.

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on providing various services and products. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1481.

Average Trading Volume: 458,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

