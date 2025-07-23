Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Announces Name and Stock Short Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ) has shared an announcement.

Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Limited, formerly known as Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited, has announced a change in its company name and stock short names. The company’s shares will now be traded under the new stock short name ‘SMART FISH’ on the Stock Exchange starting from July 28, 2025, while the stock code remains ‘139’. The company’s official website has also been updated to ‘www.139hk.com’. This name change will not affect shareholder rights, and existing share certificates will remain valid.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 373,323,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$368.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0139 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue