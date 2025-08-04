Smart Digital Technology Group to Announce Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:1159) ) just unveiled an update.

Smart Digital Technology Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to approve and publish the interim results for the first half of 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,642,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$649.7M

