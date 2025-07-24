Smart Digital Technology Extends Share Placement Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:1159) ) just unveiled an update.

Smart Digital Technology Group Limited has announced an extension of the Long Stop Date related to the placement of new shares under a general mandate. The company and its placing agent have agreed to extend the deadline from July 25, 2025, to July 30, 2025, allowing more time to fulfill the conditions precedent of the Placing Agreement. This extension highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to meet necessary conditions for the share placement, which may impact shareholder and investor decisions.

More about Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,421,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$444.6M

