Smart Digital Group Limited Appoints New CFO Amid Executive Changes

Smart Digital Group Limited ( (SDM) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Smart Digital Group Limited announced a change in its executive team with the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Qiongshan Huang, which was not due to any financial or operational disagreements. The company appointed Mr. Tan Kwang Leng as the new CFO, who brings extensive experience in accounting and financial management, having previously served in leadership roles at Peopleperks International Sdn Bhd and RCE Capital Berhad.

More about Smart Digital Group Limited

Smart Digital Group Limited operates in the digital solutions industry, focusing on providing innovative technology services and products to enhance business operations and customer engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 2,111,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $49.44M

