Smaregi Inc Reports Growth and Ends Monthly Store Data

Smaregi, Inc. (JP:4431) has released an update.

Smaregi, Inc. has reported a steady increase in the number of fee-paying stores using its Smaregi POS system, with the total count reaching 38,333 in September 2024, marking a consistent growth over the past six months. Additionally, the active store count, including no-fee stores, reached 46,299 in September 2024. However, the company will cease monthly disclosures of registered store numbers after October 2024, as part of a strategic shift to focus on increasing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as per their revised ‘VISION 2031’.

