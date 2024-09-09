SM Energy Welcomes Beth McDonald as New EVP and COO

SM Energy ( (SM) ) has provided an announcement.

Beth McDonald has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SM Energy Company, bringing over two decades of experience from her previous roles at Pioneer Natural Resources Company. With a strong background in strategic planning and leadership in the energy sector, particularly in the Permian Basin and South Texas, her addition to the executive team is expected to bolster SM Energy’s operational success and technical leadership. McDonald’s compensation includes a competitive annual salary, incentive plans, and a sign-on bonus, reflecting the value she’s anticipated to add to the company.

