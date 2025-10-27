Sleep Cycle Partners with Ultrahuman in Strategic Licensing Pilot

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sleep Cycle AB ( (SE:SLEEP) ) is now available.

Sleep Cycle has announced a pilot collaboration with Ultrahuman, a global health and wellness company, to license its ‘Sleep SDK’ technology. This partnership aims to integrate Sleep Cycle’s technology into Ultrahuman’s ecosystem to enhance user health optimization. The collaboration is part of Sleep Cycle’s strategy to grow through partnerships and licensing, marking a significant step in expanding its reach and creating new revenue streams.

More about Sleep Cycle AB

Sleep Cycle is a company focused on making healthy sleep accessible through its app, which helps users identify sleep issues and gain insights into sleep patterns. The company uses patented sound technology and has analyzed over 3 billion sleep sessions, offering personalized guidance. Sleep Cycle is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. It also provides partnership opportunities for businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights.

YTD Price Performance: -33.64%

Average Trading Volume: 39,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK469.4M

