SLAM Exploration Launches IP Survey at Goodwin Project to Enhance Drilling Targets

Slam Exploration ( (TSE:SXL) ) has issued an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has initiated an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt project in New Brunswick, aiming to refine drill targets in the Granges, Farquharson, and Logan zones. The survey is expected to identify potential high-grade mineral zones and depth extensions, enhancing SLAM’s exploration strategy and potentially boosting its market position. Preliminary results are anticipated within a week, which could have significant implications for stakeholders and the company’s operational focus.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in New Brunswick, Canada. The company operates as a project generator, focusing on mineral exploration, particularly in copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold. SLAM has recently reported significant findings in its Jake Lee gold project and is engaged in exploration activities at the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt project.

Average Trading Volume: 293,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$4.72M

